Candidates for remaining seats to be finalised after CEC meeting today: Congress Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakare

Ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections on November 30, the Congress’s poll in-charge Manikrao Thakare held a screening committee meeting on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said all decisions on the remaining seats would be finalised during the party’s Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on Thursday.

“Today, there was a screening committee meeting in which discussions were held about various matters with regard to the upcoming elections. We will put forth all the suggestions from this meeting at the meeting of the party’s Central Election Committee (CEC) tomorrow. At the meeting, we held discussions on all the seats. The list of candidates for the remaining seats would be declared after the CEC meeting.”

He informed that discussions were ongoing with the Left parties for a possible alliance for the November 30 polls.

“However, all such decisions would be taken by the CEC. Our responsibility is merely to put forth our views and suggestions before the CEC,” he added.

The elections this year will see an intriguing triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the BRS won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share.

The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats.

The counting of votes for Telangana Assembly will be held along with those of four other poll-bound states on December 3.