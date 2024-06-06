Canadian PM, other world leaders congratulate Modi

Amidst strain in bilateral ties, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the NDA’s victory in the Lok Sabha election, saying Canada stands ready to work with India to advance the relationship between the two peoples– anchored to human rights, diversity, and the rule of law.

“The scale and scope of the democratic process in India is a significant achievement. Over a period of weeks, hundreds of millions of Indian citizens cast their votes, the most of any nation on Earth,” he said in a statement.

Mr Trudeau noted that Canada is home to one of the largest communities of Indian origin, with a diaspora of over 1.3 million people.

“As bilateral and Indo-Pacific partners, Canada stands ready to work together to advance the relationship,” he added.

The statement came amidst the ongoing row over the ‘Khalistan’ supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada in June last year. Mr Trudeau had blamed Indian agents for the killing, a charge vehemently denied by India as absurd and motivated.

India has asked Canada to provide evidence about the involvement of Indian agents but the latter has so far not given any credible proof.

Many other world leaders, including French President Macron, Mexico President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, also congratulated Mr Modi on his re-election.

Leaders of some neighbouring countries have confirmed their participation in Modi’s swearing-in ceremony.