Canada giving space to extremism, radicalism: Jaishankar

Amid the ongoing India-Canada diplomatic row over the killing of ‘Khalistan’ supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday expressed concern over Ottawa providing space to extremist and radical elements in the country.

Addressing a press conference after the 14th Foreign Ministerial Framework Dialogue (FMFD) with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong here, he confirmed that the strain in ties between India and Canada did figure during the meeting.

“Yes, I spoke about it (India-Canada spat) to Minister Wong today. Australia has a strong relationship with both our countries. So, it was important that Australia get our perspective on the issue. From our point of view, the key issue is really the space which is being given to extremism and radicalism in Canada,” he said responding to a question.

Describing his meeting with the Australian minister as fruitful, Jaishankar said the two countries reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations as well as global development, including the crisis in West Asia. The meeting took place a day after India and Australia concluded their second ‘2+2’ ministerial dialogue between the defence and foreign ministers.

In the backdrop of China’s muscle-flexing on maritime issues, the two sides called for a free, open, inclusive, rules-based and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

On the Israel-Hamas conflict, the two countries called for a two-state solution and the rights of Palestinians must be protected. They were of the view that the situation arising from the conflict was very complex and challenging. In the context of the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel, the two countries called for firmly dealing with terrorism and an immediate end to the hostage crisis. They were also of the view that humanitarian assistance must reach the war-affected people of Gaza.

The two countries also discussed their cooperation in the ‘Quad’ and other global forums.

”We share so much. We share a history. We both value our democratic traditions. We both love our sporting tradition. But I think, even more importantly, we understand how important we are to each other’s future. That is a point about the bilateral relationship, that’s a point about us working together in the region.

“Whether it is bilaterally or through the Quad or through other mechanisms, we know that this partnership is to the peace, prosperity and stability of the region. We are very focused on and determined to work with you towards that shared objective” the Australian foreign minister said.

She said, ”We really want to bring the connection between our first nation’s cultures and the cultures of India, together. We spoke a bit earlier about the Gondwana Art project, the Indian Gond Art from Central India…This isn’t just about history. It’s also about the future and I was really pleased to announce an important agreement between India and Australia, which is the Audio Visual co-production agreement which will encourage collaboration and creative exchange.”