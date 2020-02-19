The apex court bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde asked Additional Solicitor General A N S Nadkarni as to whether Javadekar can come over for an interaction to assist the court.

“Can Environment Minister come to Supreme Court and explain proposal to introduce non-polluting vehicles run on electricity/hydrogen,” the top court asked the law officer.

Nadkarni was not too keen on the proposal and tried to forgo it saying the appearance of the Minister can be misused for political purposes.

However, the law officer said that there was nothing wrong in politicians appearing before the court.

“We understand that Mr Prashant Bhushan is a political person but he is not going to argue with the Minister,” the bench said.

Bhushan, appearing for NGO CPIL, said there was a scheme, National E-Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP), 2020 and as per it the electric vehicles were to be procured by the government.

The authorities were also required to provide charging points for electric vehicles at public places like malls and petrol pumps.

Bhushan also said that under the scheme the authorities were required to promote sale of electric vehicles by providing subsidies.

While adjourning the hearing for four weeks the SC ordered that in the all issues relating to electric vehicles be considered by the government with the assistance of an authority empowered to take decisions, in the meanwhile.

