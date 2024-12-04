Logo

# India

Campaigns carried out to spread awareness about schemes for minorities

The campaign is carried out under the Scheme of Research / Studies, Monitoring and Evaluation of Development Schemes including Publicity of the Minority Ministry to create awareness among the six centrally notified minority communities.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | December 4, 2024 3:31 pm

X/@MOMAIndia

The Government has taken up multi-media campaigns to spread awareness of welfare schemes meant for minorities through print and electronic media, FM Channels all over the country.

Pocket booklets and pamphlets on various schemes / programmes of the Ministry are published in Hindi, English, Urdu and other regional languages. In order to directly reach out to the public, especially minority communities, and spread awareness among them, ‘Hunar Haats’ have been organized at various locations.

In addition, the Ministry also supports conducting workshops / seminars through Project Implementing Agencies (PIAs) to create more awareness about the schemes / programmes implemented by this Ministry.

This information was given by the Union Minister of Minority & Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

