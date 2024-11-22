Campaign looks at deepening citizens’ understanding of Constitution

In a bid to promote the constitution values among citizens, the “Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Samman” campaign, launched earlier this January by the Vice President, aims to deepen citizens’ understanding of the Constitution.

The yearlong campaign seeks to raise awareness about the significance of the Constitution in shaping Indian society and to educate citizens on their legal rights, ensuring that the foundational principles continue to resonate with every Indian.

The campaign aims to promote several goals, including building constitutional awareness, promoting legal rights and responsibilities, sub campaigns and thematic initiatives,sabko nyay, har ghar nyay and vidhi jagriti abhiyyan, among others.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment had announced on November 19, 2015 that the Government would celebrate 26th November every year as Constitution Day. This observance serves as a reminder of the democratic principles that guide the nation. As part of this endeavour to build awareness regarding constitutional ideals, the Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Samman campaign has been launched.

“The year-long campaign began with its first regional event in Bikaner, inaugurated by then Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud in March. Regional events have since been held in Bikaner, Prayagraj, and now Guwahati, aiming to engage diverse communities, especially in the Northeast, and promote understanding of the Constitution across India,” a press statement said.

Another key element of the campaign is its digital engagement component. Citizens are encouraged to actively participate through the campaign’s dedicated portal, which serves as an online platform for education, engagement, and action.

Through this portal, citizens can access resources such as videos, articles, infographics, and quizzes to test their knowledge of the Constitution. It also allows citizens to take pledges and participate in online discussions about the Constitution’s role in shaping the future of India.

As part of India’s 75th year as a Republic, the “Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Samman” campaign supports the vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047. It encourages citizens to uphold constitutional values, respect democratic principles, and engage in legal and political processes shaping the nation’s future, the statement said.

Nyaya Bandhu is a Union government’s initiative that connects practicing advocates willing to offer free legal services to marginalized beneficiaries via mobile technology. The Department of Justice aims to strengthen this network by establishing pro bono panels in each High Court, curated and managed by the respective courts. This will ensure the programme’s effective integration into the judicial system for optimal impact.