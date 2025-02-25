Calling ‘laadla’ not enough, declare him CM face: Nitish son to NDA

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar, on Tuesday, called on the NDA leadership to announce his father as the CM face of the alliance in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

He also appealed to the people of Bihar to elect Nitish Kumar again with a thumping majority.

Advertisement

In a departure from his reluctance to face the media, Nishant appeared more confident and ready to answer their queries. This has given rise to the speculations about his possible entry into active politics.

Advertisement

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s gesture towards Nitish Kumar, whom he called his “Laadla Chief Minister” at Bhagalpur rally, Nishant said it was quite natural because they were alliance partners. “NDA should declare him (Nitish Kumar) the CM face,” he said.

“I also repeat my appeal to elect my father chief minister again. During the last election people gave him only 43 seats, yet he continued his efforts to develop the state. He has worked hard for the past 19 years, thus he deserves to return to power with a thumping majority,” he added.

He also urged party workers to reach out to all the voters and inform them about the party’s policies and the efforts made by his father during the past 19 years.

For the past two months, the political circles are abuzz with Nishant Kumar’s possible entry into active politics. Initially, the JDU spokespersons denied such possibilities. But recently, a huge hoarding was placed by party workers outside the JDU office in Patna with a slogan “Bihar kare pukaar, aaiye Nishant Kumar.”

This was followed by similar demands by other party workers and leaders who were excited about Nishant joining the JDU. The call has been supported by JDU allies as well as Opposition leaders.

Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav also supported the demand, saying Nishant must join the JDU and save it from being hijacked by the BJP as the JDU was established by the late socialist leader Sharad Yadav.

Union Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (S) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi extended his support to Nishant and said no one should question his political entry just because he is the son of a politician.

Union Minister and LJP (R) leader Chirag Paswan also welcomed Nishant’s possible entry and said that Nishant has to take the decision.

Nishant has maintained a low public profile and stayed away from active politics. However, his entry could reshape JDU’s internal dynamics as well as its relation with the NDA allies. But Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi’s backing suggests that NDA allies might not oppose Nishant’s entry.