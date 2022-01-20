CAIT to hold plebiscite among traders from 1 to 28 February across country

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has announced to hold the country’s largest plebiscite among traders from 1 to 28 February across the country by launching the “Vyapari Samvad” campaign.

Under the campaign, the team of CAIT leaders will have a detailed discussion on problems of the traders through the door to door campaign with trade associations of the states in different cities and they will raise public opinion to solve the problems.

This campaign will be flagged off on 2 February by CAIT National President BC Bhartia from Nagpur, and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal from Delhi,

“With business deteriorating constantly due to Covid restrictions in the last two years, lack of policy for retail business, the threat to the existence of business of traders due to the current form of e-commerce and several other problems including GST are some of the burning issues of the country’s retail trade,” said Bhartia.

He said, due to this crisis, it has become very difficult for traders to do business across the country, and instead of doing business, traders are spending more time answering the notices of various government departments and following the various imposed government orders.

“The traders across the country are fed up with such a scenario and therefore the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has announced to hold the country’s largest plebiscite among traders on all these important issues,” added Bhartia.

“Arbitrary amendment in GST, closing of shops of traders in the country due to constant bullying of big e-commerce companies and the silence of all political parties on this is a big matter of concern and traders of the country have decided to raise these issues now on a large scale,” said Bhartia.

Besides, CAIT will prepare a white paper on all the issues which will be presented in the second week of March to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Women, and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puri.