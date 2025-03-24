CAG report highlights DTC’s losses, operational inefficiencies

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday tabled the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) in the legislative assembly.

The report pointed to operational inefficiencies and financial losses incurred during the previous AAP government’s tenure in the national capital.

According to the report, the review covered key aspects of the transport corporation, including fleet management, revenue generation, operational sustainability, and adherence to public transport policies.

The report highlighted that DTC’s operational efficiency, particularly in terms of fleet utilization and vehicle productivity, was below the all-India average.

BJP MLA Harish Khurana criticized the previous AAP government following the report’s presentation, accusing it of mismanaging the public transport system.

He pointed out that, despite AAP’s promise of new buses in 2013-15, the fleet size actually declined from 4,344 in 2015 to 3,937, even as the city’s population grew.

The legislator also alleged that DTC’s financial losses worsened under the AAP administration.

The CAG report recommended that the transport department formulate short- and long-term plans with clear benchmarks, incorporating industry best practices to enhance the corporation’s operational efficiency and sustainability.

It also emphasized the need for DTC to maximize non-traffic revenue streams, explore new opportunities, and expedite pending projects.

The report urged DTC to accelerate the deployment of roadworthy buses in collaboration with AMC contractors and suggested multiple measures to optimize revenue while fulfilling its social commitments.

Earlier in the day, the second session of the eighth Delhi Legislative Assembly convened for the budget session, scheduled from March 24 to March 28, with provisions for extension.

Before the session began, CM Rekha Gupta participated in the traditional preparation of ‘Kheer’ as part of the ceremonial proceedings.