CAF constable killed in IED blast planted by Maoists in Bijapur forests

In a tragic incident, a Chhattisgarh Armed Forces (CAF) constable, Manoj Pujari, was killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast triggered by Maoist insurgents in the dense forests of Bijapur district.

The explosion occurred approximately four kilometers from Toynar village, along the route to Farsegarh, where a road construction project is underway.

The deceased, 26-year-old constable of the CAF 19th Battalion, was part of a Road Opening Party (ROP) tasked with securing the area when a pressure-activated IED detonated, resulting in fatal injuries. The site of the blast lies along a critical stretch of the Toynar-Farsegarh road, a key infrastructure project aimed at enhancing connectivity in remote tribal belts long neglected due to insurgency.

Maoist groups have often targeted such development initiatives, perceiving them as threats to their influence in the region. Security analysts observe that the rebels aim to instill fear and disrupt efforts to integrate these areas into mainstream governance.

Following the attack, security forces initiated a massive cordon and search operation in the surrounding forest. Sources confirmed that reinforcements from nearby camps had been deployed and aerial surveillance was being used to monitor insurgent movement.

“This cowardly act will not deter us. We remain committed to securing the region and pushing forward with development,” said Bijapur SP Jitendra Yadav.

He also announced a full state honour to be accorded for the fallen jawan. His mortal remains are being transported to his native village for the final rites.

Described as a courageous and disciplined soldier committed to ensuring the safe passage of civilians by his colleagues, Constable Pujari, a native of Bade Tumar village in Dantewada district, had been serving in the Bastar division for the past seven years and development personnel through high-risk zones.

The Chhattisgarh Chief Minister’s Office and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs have been briefed on the incident. Sources indicate that senior security officials are assessing the situation to determine whether tactical adjustments are needed in ongoing counterinsurgency operations in Bijapur, a district in the Bastar division that remains one of the most severely affected areas in southern Chhattisgarh.