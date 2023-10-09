Cabinet Secretary reviews relief and rescue work in Sikkim

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) on Monday met under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and reviewed the situation in Sikkim, struck by a natural disaster some days ago.

The Chief Secretary, Sikkim joined the meeting through video conferencing and disclosed that road connectivity has been restored in most of the areas. As a result of improvement in weather conditions, it has become possible to start evacuation and air lifting of stranded people, he said.

Eighty people have been evacuated this morning. On relief and rescue measures, he told the meeting that 28 relief camps have been established and more than 6,800 people have taken shelter there. Further, all essential supplies including food items, medicines and LPG are being supplied in affected areas.

Director-General, India Meteorological Department informed the committee that the weather forecast is likely to remain favorable from 11th to 13th October. In his briefing, he told the Committee that six teams have been deployed in the state to join rescue and relief work.

Further, three reserve teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are available on stand-by at Siliguri. Adequate number of teams and assets of Army and Air Force have been deployed to assist the state in rescue and restoration efforts.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said that the situation is being monitored 24×7 by the Central Government at the highest level. He informed the Committee that an Inter Ministerial Coordination Team (IMCT) has reached Sikkim to take stock of the situation. Necessary additional Central assistance is being released to the Government of Sikkim.

Reviewing relief and rescue measures of the Central Agencies and the Sikkim Government, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba emphasized that the evacuation of people in the shortest possible time should be the priority for the Government of Sikkim and Central Agencies.

Bailey Bridges should be launched on priority to restore road connectivity for people where bridges have been washed away. The Cabinet Secretary assured that the Central Government shall provide all possible support and assistance for the State.

Besides the Union Home Secretary and the Chief Secretary of Sikkim, the meeting was attended by Secretary, Road Transport and Highways; Secretary, Department of Military Affairs; Member Secretary, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and officials from the Home and Defence Ministries and the Border Roads Organisation.