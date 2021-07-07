Narayan Tatu Rane is a Rajya Sabha MP for Maharashtra who is serving his 1st term. He has earlier been a 6-time MLA and 1-time MLC in Maharashtra. He has served as Maharashtra Chief Minister as well as Cabinet Minister handling important portfolios like Industries, Revenue, Ports & Animal Husbandry. He served in the Income Tax Department from 1971 to 1984. (Age: 69 years)

Sarbananda Sonowal is a 2-time Lok Sabha MP from Assam. Having been a 2-time MLA, he served as Assam’s Chief Minister from 2016-21. He has earlier served as Union Minister of State (Independent charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and Sports and Youth Affairs under PM Narendra Modi. He has an LLB from Guwahati University. (Age: 58 years)

Virendra Kumar is a Lok Sabha MP for Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh, serving his 7th term as MP – making him one of our senior-most Parliamentarians. He has in the past served as Union Minister of State for Women & Child Development and Minority Affairs under PM Narendra Modi. He has a PhD in Child Labour from Dr Harisingh Gour University. (Age: 67 years)

Jyotiraditya M Scindia is a Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh, serving his 5th term as MP. He has been Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power and Union Minister of State for Commerce & Communications in earlier Governments. He has also previously held the responsibility as President of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association. He has an MBA from Stanford University and BA from Harvard University. (Age: 50 years)

Ramchandra Prasad Singh is a Rajya Sabha MP for Bihar serving his 2nd term as MP. He is a retired IAS officer of the 1984 batch, having served over 25 years across various capacities and domains. An alumnus of Jawaharlal Nehru University, he holds an MA in International Relations. (Age: 63 years)

Ashwini Vaishnaw is a Rajya Sabha MP for Odisha. A former IAS Officer of the 1994 batch, he handled important responsibilities over 15 years and was particularly known for his contribution to the PPP framework in Infrastructure. Post that, he has held leadership roles across major global companies such as General Electric and Siemens. He has a MBA from Wharton School, Pennysylvania University and M Tech from IIT Kanpur. (Age: 50 years)

Pashu Pati Kumar Paras is the Lok Sabha MP for Hajipur in Bihar. He has been a 7-time MLA and 1-time MLC in Bihar, making him one of India’s senior-most State legislators. He has also served as Minister in the Bihar Government. He has a BEd from Bhagalpur University. (Age: 68 years)

Bhupender Yadav is a Rajya Sabha MP for Rajasthan, serving his 2nd term. He is known for his leadership across many Parliamentary Committees. Prior to beginning his political career, he was an Advocate in the Supreme Court and also served as Government Counsel for important Commissions. He has an LLB from Government College, Ajmer. (Age: 52 years)

Pankaj Choudhary is a Lok Sabha MP for Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh, serving his 6th term as MP. He has held the post of Deputy Mayor of Gorakhpur in the past. Choudhary is a Graduate from Gorakhpur University. (Age: 56 years)

Anupriya Singh Patel is a Lok Sabha MP for Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, serving her 2nd term as MP. She has served as Union Minister of State for Health under PM Narendra Modi. She has also served as an MLA in Uttar Pradesh. Prior to beginning her political career, she worked as a Professor at Amity University, and has a MBA from Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University, Kanpur. (Age: 40 years)

Satya Pal Singh Baghel is a Lok Sabha MP for Agra in Uttar Pradesh, serving his 5th term as MP. He has served as a Cabinet Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Minor Irrigation in Uttar Pradesh Government. He has also been a MLA in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. He has a PhD in Military Science from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut and LLB from the same. He also holds a degree in MA and MSc. (Age: 61 years)

Rajeev Chandrasekhar is a Rajya Sabha MP for Karnataka, serving his 3rd term as MP. He has served on various Parliamentary Standing Committees. He has enjoyed a long career as a successful Entrepreneur across multiple industries. He has a MTech in Computer Science from Illinois Institute of Technology, along with Advanced Management Program from Harvard University. (Age: 57 years)

Shobha Karandlaje is a Lok Sabha MP for Udupi Chikmagalur in Karnataka, serving her 2nd term as MP. She has also been 1-time MLA and 1-time MLC in Karnataka. She has served as Cabinet Minister in Government of Karnataka, holding a range of portfolios across Food and Civil Supplies, Power, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj System. She has a MA in Sociology from Mangalore University. (Age: 54 years)

Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma is a Lok Sabha MP for Jalaun in Uttar Pradesh, serving his 5th term as MP. He was also an MLA in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. He has an MA LLB from Bundelkhand University. (Age: 63 years)

Darshana Vikram Jardosh is a Lok Sabha MP for Surat in Gujarat, serving her 3rd term as MP. She has also been Corporator of Surat Municipal Corporation and Member of Gujarat Social Welfare Board. She has studied B Com from K P Commerce College, Surat. (Age: 60 years)

Meenakashi Lekhi is a Lok Sabha MP for New Delhi, serving her 2nd term as MP. She has also been a Member of New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC). She is a Supreme Court Lawyer and Social Worker. She has studied LLB from Delhi University. (Age: 54 years)

Annpurna Devi is a Lok Sabha MP for Kodarma in Jharkhand, serving her 1st term as MP. She has also been a 4-time MLA from Jharkhand and Bihar. She has served as Cabinet Minister in Government of Jharkhand, holding portfolios like Irrigation, Women & Child Welfare, Registration. She also served as Minister of State for Mines and Geology in the Government of Bihar, at the young age of 30. She has a MA in History from Ranchi University. (Age: 51 years)

A Narayanaswamy is a Lok Sabha MP for Chitradurg in Karnataka, serving his 1st term as MP. He has also been elected as 4-times MLA in Karnataka Legislative Assembly. He has also been Cabinet Minister in Karnataka Government. He has a BA from Government Arts College, Bengaluru. (Age: 64 years)

Kaushal Kishore is a Lok Sabha MP for Mohanlalganj in Uttar Pradesh, serving his 2nd term as MP. He has served as MLA in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. He been Minister of State in Uttar Pradesh Government. He has a BSc from Kalicharan Inter College. (Age: 61 years)

Ajay Bhatt is a Lok Sabha MP for Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar in Uttarakhand, serving his 1st term as MP. He was a 3-time MLA in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly. He held portfolios like Parliamentary Affairs, Health, Disaster Excise as Cabinet Minister in Uttarakhand Government. He has an LLB from Kumaun University. (Age: 60 years)

BL Verma is a Rajya Sabha MP for Uttar Pradesh, serving his 1st term as MP. He has served over 35 years in public life. He has an MA from Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, Varanasi. (Age: 59 years)

Ajay Kumar is a Lok Sabha MP for Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, serving his 2nd term as MP. He has been a MLA in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly and Member in Kheri Zila Parishad. He has a BSc LLB from Kanpur University. (Age: 60 years)

Chauhan Devusinh is a Lok Sabha MP for Kheda in Gujarat, serving his 2nd term as MP. He has been 2-times MLAin Gujarat Legislative Assembly. He holds a Diploma in Electrical Engineering from Govt Polytechnic, Porbandar. (Age: 56 years)

Bhagwanth Khuba is a Lok Sabha MP for Bidar in Karnataka, serving his 2nd term as MP. He hold a BTech degree in Mechanical Engineering from Sree Siddaganga Institute of Technology, Tumkur. (Age: 54 years)

Kapil Moreshwar Patil is a Lok Sabha MP for Bhiwandi in Maharashtra, serving his 2nd term as MP. He holds a BA degree from Mumbai University. (Age: 60 years)

Pratima Bhoumik is a Lok Sabha MP for Tripura West in Tripura, serving her 1st term as MP. She holds a Graduate degree in Bio-Science from Women’s College, Tripura University. (Age: 52 years)

Subhas Sarkar is a Lok Sabha MP for Bankura in West Bengal, serving his 1st term as MP. He is a Gynaecologist and board member of AIIMS Kalyani. He holds an MBBS degree from Calcutta University and Certificate in Ultra Sonography, Infertlity and Laparoscopy. (Age: 67 years)

Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad is a Rajya Sabha MP for Maharashtra, serving his 1st term as MP. In public life, he has served as Mayor of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation and Chairman of Marathwada Legal Development Corporation. A Doctor by profession, he runs Dr Karad Multi Specialty Hospital & Research Center in Aurangabad. He holds MBBS, MS (General Surgery), MCh (Pediatric Surgery), and FCPS (General Surgery) degrees from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and Mumbai University. (Age: 64 years)

Rajkumar Ranjan Singh is a Lok Sabha MP for Inner Manipur in Manipur, serving his 1st term as MP. Prior to his political career, he had a 4 decade long career as an Geography Professor, ending as Director of College Development Council in Manipur University. He has a MA and PhD in Geography from Gauhati University. (Age: 68 years)

Bharati Pravin Pawar is a Lok Sabha MP for Dindori in Maharashtra, serving her 1st term as MP. She served as Member of Nashik Zila Parishad and worked for eradicating malnutrition and providing clean drinking water. Before joining public life, she was a Medical Practitioner. She holds a MBBS degree in Surgery from NDMVPS Medical College, Nashik. (Age: 42 years)

Bishweswar Tudu is a Lok Sabha MP for Mayurbhanj in Odisha, serving his 1st term as MP. He hails from the Cuttack region of Odisha. Prior to his political career, he worked as a Senior Engineer in Water Resources Department in Odisha. He holds a Diploma in Electrical Engineering from Utkalmani Gopabandhu Institute of Engineering, Rourkela. (Age: 56 years)

Shantanu Thakur is a Lok Sabha MP for Bongaon in West Bengal, serving his 1st term as MP. He holds a BA in English from Karnataka State Open University and Diploma in Hospitality Management. (Age: 38 years)

Munjapara Mahendrabhai is a Lok Sabha MP for Surendranagar in Gujarat, serving his 1st term as MP. Prior to his political career, he had a 3 decades long distinguished career as a Cardiologist and Professor of Medicine in Gujarat. He holds an MD in General Medicine and Therapeutics from Gujarat University. (Age: 52 years)

John Barla is a Lok Sabha MP for Alipurduars in West Bengal, serving his 1st term as MP. Coming from a humble background, he had started as a tea garden worker at the tender age of 14. (Age: 45 years)

L Murugan has practiced as a Lawyer in Madras High Court for 15 years before joining full-time public life. He was Vice Chairman of the National Commission of Scheduled Castes from 2017 to 2020. He holds a LLM and PhD in Law from Madras University. (Age: 44 years)

Nisith Pramanik is a Lok Sabha MP for Cooch Behar in West Bengal, serving his 1st term as MP. He has also worked as an Assistant Teacher in a Primary School. He has a BCA degree. (Age: 35 years)