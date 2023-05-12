Odisha speaker, two ministers resign amid speculations of cabinet reshuffle

The Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly and two ministers tendered their resignation from their posts on Friday, sparking speculation of a minor reshuffle in the Naveen Patnaik-led Cabinet in the State.

The Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha, five-time MLA from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s home district of Ganjam, cited personal reasons for resigning from the post.

Besides Arukha, Labour Minister Srikant Sahu and School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Das also quit from their posts on Friday.

“I have sent my resignation letter to the Deputy Speaker. I have discharged my duties as Speaker in an unbiased manner with honesty and sincerity. I will continue to serve the people with conviction and commitment”, Speaker Arukha said after resigning from the post.

Labour Minister Sahu said “I have tendered resignation from the post to devote more time to the party’s organizational activities”.

Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Das was not available for comment.