Cabinet panel approves Rs 6,282-crore Kosi Mechi Intra-State Link Project in Bihar

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday approved inclusion of Kosi Mechi Intra-State Link Project of Bihar under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana-Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme (PMKSY-AIBP) of Union Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The CCEA has approved Central support of Rs 3,652.56 crore to Bihar for the completion of the project by March, 2029 with an estimated cost of Rs 6,282.32 crore, a government statement said.

The project envisages diversion of part of surplus water of Kosi river for extending irrigation to Mahananda basin lying in Bihar by way of remodelling of existing Eastern Kosi Main Canal (EKMC) and extending the EKMC beyond its tail end at RD 41.30 km up to river Mechi at RD 117.50 km so that rivers Kosi and Mechi which flow through Bihar could be linked together, it said.

It will also provide 2,10,516 hectares additional annual irrigation in Kharif season in Araria, Purnea, Kishanganj and Katihar districts of Bihar.

“The project has the potential to divert/utilise about 2,050 million cubic meter of surplus water of Kosi through the proposed link canal. Further, after remodelling of existing EKMC, shortfall supply to 1.57 lakh hectare existing command of the existing Eastern Kosi Main Canal shall be restored,” the government said.

It may be mentioned here that Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY) was launched during the year 2015-16, with an aim to enhance physical access of water on farm and expand cultivable area under assured irrigation, improved on-farm water use efficiency, introduce sustainable water conservation practices, etc.

The Centre approved the implementation of PMKSY during 2021-26 with an overall outlay of Rs 93,068.56 crore (Central assistance of Rs 37,454 crore). Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme (AIBP) component of PMKSY is for creation of irrigation potential through major and medium irrigation projects.

So far, 63 projects have been completed under PMKSY-AIBP and additional irrigation potential of 26.11 lakh hectare has been created since April, 2016, as per the government.

“Nine projects have been included after the AIBP component of PMKSY 2.0 since 2012-22. Kosi Mechi Intra-State Link project is the 10th project included in the list,” it said.