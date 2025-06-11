Cabinet nod to two multi-tracking railway projects

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, approved two multi-tracking projects of the railways covering seven districts in Jharkhand, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, adding about 318 kms to the existing network of railways.

These projects include Koderma-Barkakana Doubling (133 Kms) and Ballari-Chikjajur Doubling (185 kms). The total estimated cost of the projects is Rs 6,405 crore.

Koderma-Barkakana Doubling project’s section passes through a major coal producing area of Jharkhand. Furthermore, it serves as the shortest and more efficient rail link between Patna and Ranchi.

Ballari-Chikjajur Doubling project line traverses through Ballari and Chitradurga districts of Karnataka and Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.

The increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. These multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion. The projects are in line with the prime minister’s vision of a New India which will make people of the region “Atmanirbhar” by way of comprehensive development in the area which will enhance their employment/ self-employment opportunities.

The projects are the result of PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity which have been possible through integrated planning and will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods and services.

The approved multi-tracking projects will enhance connectivity to approximately 1,408 villages, which have a population of about 28.19 lakh.

These are essential routes for transportation of commodities such as coal, iron ore, finished steel, cement, fertilisers, agriculture commodities, and Petroleum products etc. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 49 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum).

The railways being environment-friendly and energy efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimising logistics cost of the country, reduce oil import (52 crore litres) and lower CO2 emissions (264 crore kg) which is equivalent to plantation of 11 crore trees.