Cabinet nod for 85 new KVs under civil/defence sector across country

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday approved opening of 85 new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) under Civil/Defence sector across the country and expansion of one existing KV, that is KV Shivamogga, District Shivamogga, Karnataka to facilitate increased number of Central Government employees by adding two additional Sections in all the classes under the Kendriya Vidyalaya Scheme (Central Sector Scheme).

The total estimated requirement of funds for establishment of the 85 new KVs and expansion of 1 existing nearby KV is Rs 5872.08 crore (approximately) spread over a period of eight years from 2025-26. This includes a capital expenditure component of Rs 2862.71 crore (approximately) and operational expenditure of Rs 3009.37 crore (approximately).

As on date, there are 1256 functional KVs, including three abroad viz. Moscow, Kathmandu and Tehran and a total number of 13.56 lakh (approx.) students are studying in these KVs.

Advertisement

The administrative structure for implementing the project will require creation of posts at par with the norms fixed by the Sangathan for running of one full fledged KV with a capacity of approximately 960 students. Hence, 960 X 86 = 82560 students would benefit.

As per norms in vogue, a full-fledged Kendriya Vidyalaya provides employment to 63 persons and accordingly, approval of 85 new KVs and the expansion of one existing nearby KV, which will add 33 new posts, a total of 5,388 direct permanent employment opportunities will be created. Construction and allied activities associated with augmentation of various facilities in all KVs are likely to generate employment opportunities for many skilled and unskilled workers.

In pursuance of the National Education Policy 2020, almost all Kendriya Vidyalayas have been designated as PM Shri schools, showcasing the implementation of NEP 2020 and acting as exemplar Schools for others.

The KVs are some of the most sought after schools, due to their quality teaching, innovative pedagogy and up-to-date infrastructure. There has been continuous increase in the number of students applying for admission to class I in KVs every year and the performance of the students of the Kendriya Vidyalayas in the board examinations conducted by CBSE has consistently been the best among all educational systems.