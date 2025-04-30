Cabinet nod for 4-lane greenfield access-controlled highway b/w Mawlyngkhung in Meghalaya & Panchgram in Assam

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved the proposal for development, maintenance and management of a four-lane Greenfield Access Controlled 166.80 km of National Highway Number 6 from Mawlyngkhung near Shillong in Meghalaya to Panchgram near Silchar in Assam on Hybrid Annuity Mode, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

The project will be executed “at a total cost of Rs 22,864 crores,” Mr Vaishnav said in a presentation while addressing a press conference after the Cabinet meeting.

The proposed corridor aims to enhance the service level for traffic between Guwahati and Silchar and improve connectivity to Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur, and the Barak Valley region of Assam from the mainland and Guwahati.

Of the total project length of 166.80 km, 144.80 km would be in Meghalaya and 22.00 km in Assam.