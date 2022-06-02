Cabinet eases education norm for Chattisgarh tribals in CRPF

A Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday eased the educational qualification for the recruitment of 400 candidates for constables (General Duty) in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) from Class 10 to Class 8 for native tribal youth of three districts in Chhattisgarh – Bijapur, Dantewada and Sukma through recruitment rally.

A statement issued by the cabinet stated that “Four hundred tribal youth from interior areas of three districts namely Bijapur, Dantewada and Sukma of Chhattisgarh will get employment opportunities. Appropriate relaxation in physical standards for recruitment will also be given by the Ministry of Home Affairs.”

The CRPF is one of the Central Armed Police Forces, and its primary responsibilities include preserving law and order, counter-insurgency, and internal security.

In this scenario, the CRPF plans to recruit 400 local tribal youths as general duty constables from Chhattisgarh’s comparatively backward areas.

They will be confirmed in service only after obtaining the required minimum educational qualification of a standard 10th pass; thus, formal education will be provided to these recruits, and the CRPF will provide all possible support during their probation period, including study materials, books, and coaching.

If necessary, the probation term may be extended to allow new hires to get the required education certification.

These recruits will be registered with a National Institute of Open Schools recognised by the Central or State government in order to take the 10th-grade exam.

CRPF formed one Bastariya Battalion in 2016-2017 by recruiting Scheduled Tribe people from four districts in Chhattisgarh: Bijapur, Dantewada, Narayanpur, and Sukma.

However, it did not produce the best results because native youngsters from the interior were unable to compete in the recruiting process due to a lack of the required educational level of a 10th-grade pass.

(With Inputs from IANS)