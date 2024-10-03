Cabinet clears Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase II

In a significant boost to Chennai’s public transportation system, the Union Cabinet has approved Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail Project.

The project, with financial implications of ₹63,246 crore, will extend the city’s metro network by 118.9 km across three new corridors, transforming the urban transport landscape.

The approved corridors include Madhavaram to SIPCOT, Light House to Poonamallee Bypass, and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur.

Once completed, Phase II will encompass 128 stations, increasing the total metro rail network in Chennai to 173 km.

This expansion aims to ease congestion, promote sustainable urban mobility, and provide a faster, more efficient commuting option for residents.

The plan includes multi-modal integration at 21 locations, facilitating seamless transfers between different forms of transportation.

The project will cater to Chennai’s growing population and improve connectivity between the north, south, east, and west parts of the city.