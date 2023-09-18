PM Modi calls for Union cabinet meeting today at 6:30 pm

A significant Union Cabinet meeting is on the horizon, slated for 6:30 pm on Monday, coinciding with the ongoing special session of Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has summoned this gathering of the Union Cabinet. While the precise agenda remains veiled, it is widely anticipated that the critical bills earmarked for discussion during the special session will take center stage.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has confirmed that the five-day special session will delve into eight bills. These include the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023; the Post Office Bill, 2023; the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023; a bill pertaining to the welfare of senior citizens, and three bills related to SC/ST order.

Moreover, INDIA bloc leaders convened on Monday morning and have resolved to maintain cohesive floor coordination among political parties throughout the five-day session. They have set their primary focus on holding the government accountable for issues. That includes price escalations, unemployment concerns, the situation in Manipur, and border transgressions by China.

Rumors had previously circulated about two specific matters possibly surfacing during this special session of Parliament—the ‘One Nation, One Election’ bill and a prospective resolution to rename India as Bharat. However, there is no official confirmation regarding these speculations.

Adding to the intrigue, there is widespread anticipation that the government might introduce unexpected and unforeseen developments during this pivotal Union Cabinet meeting.