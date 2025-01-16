Cabinet approves setting up of 8th Pay Commission for central govt employees

The Union Cabinet has decided to set up the 8th Pay Commission to revise salaries of central government employees and allowances of pensioners.

In a press meet briefing the cabinet decision, I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the decision to set up the 8th Pay Commission was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisement

Since India’s independence in 1947, there have been seven pay commissions formed to revise the salaries and benefits of central government employees. The 7th Pay Commission was set up in 2016, and its term will end in 2026.

Advertisement

Vaishnaw emphasised the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to maintain a regular schedule for the establishment of pay commissions.

The minister stated that setting up the 8th Central Pay Commission well before 2025 will ensure sufficient time to review and finalize its recommendations.

This proactive approach will enable the government to implement the proposed changes effectively before the 7th Pay Commission’s tenure ends.

Vaishnaw further said the chairman and two members of the Commission will be appointed soon.

With the 8th Pay Commission set to begin its work soon, employees can expect a thorough review of their pay scales and benefits in line with evolving economic conditions and government priorities.