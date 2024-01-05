Cabinet approves scheme for study of climate change, weather

The Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday approved PRITHvi VIgyan (PRITHVI), a major over-arching scheme for study of climate change, weather predictions and oceanic resources during 2021-26 at a cost of Rs 4,797 crore.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences scheme has a major objective of augmentation and sustenance of long-term observations of the atmosphere, ocean, geo-sphere, cryosphere and solid earth to record vital signs of the Earth System and changes.

The scheme encompasses five ongoing sub-schemes namely Atmosphere & Climate Research-Modelling Observing Systems & Services (ACROSS); Ocean Services, Modelling Application, Resources and Technology (O-SMART); Polar Science and Cryosphere Research (PACER); Seismology and Geosciences (SAGE) and Research, Education, Training and Outreach (REACHOUT).

The objectives of the Prithvi Scheme include development of modelling systems for understanding and predicting weather, ocean and climate hazards and understanding the science of climate change, exploration of polar and high seas regions of the Earth towards discovery of new phenomena and resources.

Besides, the scheme aims at technology advancement for exploration and sustainable harnessing of oceanic resources for societal applications and translation of knowledge and insights from Earth systems science into services for societal, environmental and economic benefit.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) is mandated to translate science to Services for the Society in areas like weather, climate, ocean and coastal state, hydrology, seismology, and natural hazards.

It also pursues exploring and harnessing marine living and non-living resources in a sustainable manner for the country and to explore the three poles of the Earth (Arctic, Antarctic and Himalayas).

The services mandate of the Ministry includes weather forecasts (both on land and in the Oceans) and warnings for various natural disasters like tropical cyclones, storm surge, floods, heat waves, thunderstorm and lightning; and alerts for Tsunamis and monitoring of earthquakes.

The Ministry’s services are being effectively used by different agencies and state governments for saving human lives and minimising damages to property due to natural disasters. The research & development and operational (services) activities of the MoES are carried out by its 10 Institutes.

The Earth System Sciences deal with all the five components of the earth system: atmosphere, hydrosphere, geosphere, cryosphere, and biosphere and their complex interactions. The MoES holistically addresses all the aspects relating to the Earth System Science.

The overarching scheme of PRITHVI will holistically address all the five components of earth system to improve the understating of the Earth System Sciences and to provide reliable services for the country.

Various components of the PRITHVI scheme are inter-dependent and are carried out in an integrated manner through combined efforts of the concerned Institutes under MoES.

The integrated R&D efforts will help in addressing the grand challenges of weather and climate, ocean, cryosphere, seismological science and services and explore the living and non-living resources for their sustainable harnessing.