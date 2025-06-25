Cabinet approves revised Jharia Master Plan with Rs 5,940 crore outlay

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, on Wednesday, gave its approval to the revised Jharia Master Plan aimed at tackling fire, land subsidence, and rehabilitation of affected families in Jharia Coalfield, a government release said. The plan comes with a substantial financial outlay of Rs 5,940.47 crore.

The plan emphasizes generating sustainable livelihoods for resettled families through targeted skill development programs and income-generating opportunities, the release said asserting that a Livelihood Grant of Rs 1 lakh and access to credit support of up to Rs 3 lakh will be provided to both Legal Title Holder (LTH) and Non-Legal Title Holder (Non-LTH) families.

Comprehensive infrastructure and essential amenities, including roads, electricity, water supply, and community facilities, will be developed at resettlement sites.

The revised JMP ensures a holistic and humane rehabilitation approach, with provisions for skill development initiatives and livelihood support measures. A dedicated Jharia Alternative Livelihoods Rehabilitation Fund will be established to promote livelihood-related activities.

According to Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Cabinet’s approval of the revised Jharia Master Plan marks a significant step towards addressing the long-standing issues in the region.