Cabinet approves naming of Greenfield Airport at Itanagar

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today approved the naming of Greenfield Airport at Hollongi, Itanagar as “Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar”.

A resolution was passed by the Arunachal Pradesh government to name the airport as ‘Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar’, which reflect the people’s reverence of the Sun (Donyi) and the Moon (Polo) to symbolise the traditions and rich cultural heritage of the State.

The centre granted ‘In-principle’ approval for development of Hollongi Greenfield Airport in January, 2019.

The project is being developed by Airports Authority of India (AAI) with the help of the centre and the state government at a cost of Rs. 646 crores.