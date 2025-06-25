Cabinet approves establishment of International Potato Centre in Agra

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved a proposal from the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare to establish the International Potato Centre (CIP)’s South Asia Regional Centre (CSARC) at Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

The major objective of this investment is to increase food and nutrition security, farmers income, and job creation by improving potato and sweetpotato productivity, post-harvest management and value-addition.

The potato sector in India has the potential to generate significant employment opportunities in the production sector, processing sector, packaging, transportation, marketing, value chain, etc.

Hence, to untap and explore the huge potential in this sector, International Potato Centre (CIP) ‘s south Asia regional Centre is being established at Singna, Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

High yielding, nutrient and climate resilient varieties of potato and sweetpotato developed by CSARC will significantly accelerate the sustainable development of the potato and sweetpotato sectors not only in India but in the South Asia region also through world-class science and innovation.