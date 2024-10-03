Cabinet approves decision to increase farmers’ income

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday approved the rationalisation of all Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) operating under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers into two umbrella schemes.

Briefing newspersons, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the decision would result in increased income for farmers and middle classes would have better food security. A productivity bonus of 78 days has been announced for over 11 lakh railway employees.

The agriculture schemes rationalised are the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY), a cafeteria scheme, and the Krishonnati Yojana (KY). They involve an expenditure of over Rs 1 lakh crore.

The PM-RKVY will promote sustainable agriculture while KY will address food security and agricultural self-sufficiency. All components shall leverage technology to ensure efficient and effective implementation of the various components. These schemes are implemented through the state governments.

The Cabinet also approved the National Mission on Edible Oils – Oilseeds (NMEO-Oilseeds), a landmark initiative aimed at boosting domestic oilseed production and achieving self-reliance (Atmanirbhar Bharat) in edible oils.

The Mission will be implemented over seven years, from 2024-25 to 2030-31, with a financial outlay of Rs 10,103 crore.

The Cabinet approved Chennai Metro Phase Two at a cost of Rs 63,246 crore. It will involve a length of 119 km and have three corridors.

Five languages have been declared classical languages by the Cabinet. These are Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese and Bengali.