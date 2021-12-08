Cabinet approves continuation of PMAY-G till March 2024

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the continuation of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) up to March 2024 to complete the remaining houses within the cumulative target of 2.95 crores.

Out of the total target of 2.95 crore houses, 1.55 lakh houses are still remaining and the Modi Government wanted to complete it by March 2024, said a senior officer while giving details of the Cabinet meeting.

He said the total financial implication for construction of the remaining 1.55 crore houses is Rs. 2,17,257 crore (Central Share Rs.1,25,106 crore and State Share Rs.73,475 crores) under the PMAY-G and an additional requirement of Rs.18,676 Crore towards the interest repayment to NABARD.

The phasing out of EBR (Extra Budgetary Resources) and provision of entire scheme funding through Gross Budgetary Support (GBS) would be decided in consultation with the Ministry of Finance, the officer said.

The Union Cabinet also gave a green signal to the release of additional Rs 45 lakh administrative funds annually from the Central share of Administrative funds (0.3% out of total Administrative fund of 2%) to each smaller State mainly.

Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand, the NE States except for Assam and Tripura, and all UTs except J&K over and above 1.70 % administrative funds released to said States/UTs.

The continuation of the scheme till March 2024 would ensure that the remaining 155.75 lakh households would be provided assistance for the construction of Pucca houses with basic amenities to achieve the objective of “Housing for All” in rural areas.

Till November this year a total of 1.65 crores PMAY-G houses have been constructed out of the total target of 2.95 crores. It is estimated that 2.02 crore houses, which is almost equal to SECC 2011 database-based Permanent Wait List, would be completed by the deadline of 15 August 2022, the officer said.