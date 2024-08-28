Cabinet approves a ‘grand necklace’ of 12 new Smart Industrial Cities

The Union Cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a major decision to develop 12 industrial smart cities on the country’s industrial corridors to boost manufacturing and employment in a big way.

Briefing newspersons about the decision, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said India will soon wear “a grand necklace” of the 12 Industrial Smart Cities. They will be created under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP) with an estimated investment of Rs 28,602 crore.

The new industrial cities will be greenfield smart cities of global standards, built “ahead of demand” on the ‘plug-n-play’ and ‘walk-to-work’ concepts, Mr Vaishnaw said. This approach ensures that the cities are equipped with advanced infrastructure that supports sustainable and efficient industrial operations.

The selection of the cities was done with the help of Gati Shakti portal which provides suitable geographical and infrastructure features of the areas, the Minister said. The State governments were also involved the city-selections.

The decision is set to transform the industrial landscape of the country creating a robust network of industrial nodes and cities that will significantly boost economic growth and global competitiveness.

Spanning across 10 States and strategically planned along six major corridors, these projects represent a significant leap forward in India’s quest to enhance its manufacturing capabilities and economic growth, Mr Vaishnaw said.

These industrial areas will be located in Khurpia in Uttrakhand, Rajpura-Patiala in Punjab, Dighi in Maharashtra, Palakkad in Kerela, Agra and Prayagraj in UP, Gaya in Bihar, Zaheerabad in Telangana, Orvakal and Kopparthy in AP and Jodhpur-Pali in Rajasthan.

The NICDP is designed to foster a vibrant industrial ecosystem by facilitating investments from both, large anchor industries and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). These industrial nodes will act as catalysts for achieving $2 trillion in exports by 2030, reflecting the government’s vision of a self-reliant and globally competitive India.

The projects are aligned with the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, the projects will feature multi-modal connectivity infrastructure, ensuring seamless movement of people, goods, and services. The industrial cities are envisioned to be growth centers for transformation of whole region.

The approval of these projects is a step forward in realizing the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ — developed India. By positioning India as a strong player in the Global Value Chains (GVC), the NICDP will provide developed land parcels ready for immediate allotment, making it easier for domestic and international investors to set up manufacturing units in India.

This aligns with the broader objective of creating an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or a self-reliant India, fostering economic growth through enhanced industrial output and employment. In earlier decisions, the Cabinet has approved projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore.

On the economic impact and employment generation, Mr Vaishnaw said the NICDP is expected to generate significant employment opportunities, with an estimated one million direct jobs and up to three million indirect jobs being created through planned industrialization. This will not only provide livelihood opportunities but also contribute to the socio-economic upliftment of the regions where these projects are being implemented.

The projects have been designed with a focus on sustainability, incorporating ICT-enabled utilities and green technologies to minimize environmental impact. By providing quality, reliable, and sustainable infrastructure, the government aims to create industrial cities that are not just hubs of economic activity but also models of environmental stewardship.

With a strategic focus on integrated development, sustainable infrastructure, and seamless connectivity, the 12 new industrial projects are set to redefine India’s industrial landscape and drive the nation’s economic growth for years to come.