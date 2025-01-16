CA student held for duping female on dating app

A 27-year-old CA student, who allegedly duped a girl through a dating app by promising her high returns by investing in the stock market, was arrested from Jalandhar in Punjab by Delhi Police, the cops said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh, said case was registered on December 28, based on the complaint of a girl in which she alleged that she was contacted through a dating application wherein he personally introduced himself as a Hedge Fund Manager and convinced her to invest in online trading in crypto-currency, stock marketing.

By doing so, he was successful in luring her to transfer a sum of Rs 18 Lakh in his bank accounts. But neither the money was returned to the girl nor she received higher returns, Singh said.

With the help of technical investigation, the suspect was apprehended from Phase-1, Urban Estate, Jalandhar, Punjab and the cops recovered a laptop and Smartphone which was used by the offender to lure other potential clients, the DCP elaborated.

Singh mentioned that a detailed interrogation to unearth other such clients who were duped by him is under way.