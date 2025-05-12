C-DOT and Synergy Quantum join hands to develop drone-based quantum secure communication

In a significant step toward advancing India’s capabilities in quantum-secure communication, the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Synergy Quantum India Private Limited.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO of C-DOT, said, “The convergence of public R&D and private innovation is essential to shaping a secure and self-reliant digital future for India.”

“Quantum technologies hold immense promise for next-generation secure communications, and this collaboration with Synergy Quantum reflects our shared vision of accelerating indigenous capabilities in this critical domain.”

“By combining our research depth with industry agility, we aim to jointly develop solutions that not only address national priorities but also contribute to India’s emergence as a global player in quantum innovation,” he added.

Jay Oberoi, CEO of Synergy Quantum India, echoed similar sentiments, saying, “This partnership has the potential to position India as a global leader in drone-based quantum-secure communications.”

According to an official release, the MoU aims to formalize cooperation between C-DOT and Synergy Quantum for the development of drone-based Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) systems, leveraging the decoy-based BB84 protocol with polarization encoding, at Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 6 or higher.

The release stated that the initiative aligns with the national vision of strengthening indigenous research and innovation under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, while enhancing India’s capabilities in emerging and secure telecom technologies.

The collaboration will involve the joint development of quantum communication technologies optimized for drone-based deployment. It will also include the co-creation of research proposals for national and international grant applications, along with dissemination of outcomes through scholarly publications, white papers, and other platforms.