Bypolls in Raj: BJP clips wings of Raje followers, junks ‘nepotism’

The BJP in Rajasthan has been loud and clear in conveying its message — Shun Nepotism in elections — by fielding two of its grassroot leaders, Khet Singh Meena from Dhariawad and Himmat Singh Jhala from Vallabh Nagar where by-elections are scheduled on October 30 as the MLAs there passed away.

Also, it sent a strong message to former CM Vasundhara Raje’s followers that they should follow party discipline or else they stand no chance of being fielded in elections.

Raje’s followers have been indulging in indiscipline since a few months by giving anti-party statements. However, the party delivered a strong message by choosing the above candidates for the two seats.

Sources in the BJP said there was a strong perception that family members of BJP MLA Gautam Lal Meena in Dhariawad who passed away due to COVID a few months back will be fielded from there to encash the emotional card.

Meena was a close aide of Raje. However, the BJP announced Khet Singh Meena as its candidate.

For the Vallabh Nagar seat it was expected that the wife of Randheer Singh Bhindar from the Janata Sena, also known as a staunch supporter of former CM Vasundhara Raje, will be given the party ticket.

However, the BJP chose another grassroot leader Himmat Singh Jhala for the seat, showing that Raje’s followers’ wings have been clipped.

BJP sources said that the party has given a clear message that talent will be supreme while fielding candidates and MLAs or MPs children stand no chance of getting tickets in future if they have no talent.

Both the candidates are from middle class families who don’t have much money to flaunt. However, the party is backing them by looking at their talent, said party officials.