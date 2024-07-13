Bypoll results proof of declining credibility of Modi-Shah: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday asserted that the Assembly bypoll results in seven states is a proof of “declining credibility” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Out of the 13 Assembly seats spread across Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Bihar, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu, Congress and other parties of INDIA bloc won 10 seats, BJP two and one Independent.

Reacting to the Assembly bypolls results, Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, in a post on X wrote, “We bow before the people for the positive results of the Assembly bypolls. We salute all the Congress workers for their hard work and efforts in adverse circumstances.”

“This victory shows that the public has now completely rejected the arrogance, misgovernance and negative politics of the BJP.This is also a strong proof of the declining political credibility of Modi-Shah,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said, “The results of the bypolls held in seven states have made it clear that the web of ‘fear and confusion’ woven by the BJP has been broken. Every class including farmers, youth, laborers, businessmen and employees wants to completely destroy dictatorship and establish the rule of justice.”

“The public is now completely standing with INDIA for the betterment of their lives and to protect the Constitution,” he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary in-charge of Organisation KC Venugopal said, “Today’s by-poll results stand as a resounding victory for democracy and a strong rebuke to the BJP’s divisive politics. The INDIA alliance has secured an impressive 10 seats demonstrating the rejection of the BJP’s anti-people, anti-youth policies, and divisive politics.”

“Today’s results are not just a political victory; they are a triumph for democracy and constitutional values. They reaffirm the people’s commitment to governance that prioritizes welfare and inclusivity over divisive tactics and power grabs,” Venugopal said in a statement.