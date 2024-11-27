Bye-election for a Rajya Sabha seat in Haryana to be held on Dec 20

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced bye-elections schedule for vacant Rajya Sabha seat in Haryana along with three other states.

The bye-election will be held on December 20, 2024 for a Rajya Sabha seat in Haryana.

Notably, the Rajya Sabha seat in Haryana became vacant due to the resignation of Krishan Lal Panwar, for which the bye-election will be held.

As per the election schedule issued by the Election Commission of India, the notification will be issued on December 3.

Nominations can be filed until December 10. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on December 11, and nominations can be withdrawn until December 13.

Voting will take place on December 20 from 9 am to 4 pm, and the counting of votes will be held on the same day. The election process will be completed on December 24.

Adequate measures for close monitoring of the election process by appointing observers shall be taken to ensure free and fair elections.