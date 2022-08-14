Businessman falls prey to Chinese Manjha in East Delhi, dies

Despite strict action by the Delhi police, the Chinese Manjha continued to create havoc. In yet another heart-wrenching incident, a businessman died after being slit by the manjha in the Mansarovar Park area on Sunday.

After getting hit by the Chinese Manjha, the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in an injured condition, where doctors declared him dead.

On receiving the information, a team of Mansarovar Park police reached the hospital and took possession of the body of the deceased, who was later identified as Abhishek Chauhan, 26. The body was handed over to the family of the deceased after postmortem.

The local police have started an investigation after registering an FIR under the section of death due to negligence.

A senior police official said that the deceased Abhishek lived with his family in Jyoti Colony street number – 8. His family includes father Manoj Kumar, mother Seema, three brothers and one sister.

According to his relatives, Abhishek was not married and he was involved in his family business of tent named as Balaji Tent House. According to police official, during enquiry it was revealed that, on Sunday afternoon, he was going to Shalimar Garden on a scooty for some personal work. On the way as he reached the Nathu Colony flyover, a manjha got stuck to his neck and before that he could understand anything, the manjha slit his throat. As he tried to remove the manjha with his hand, his fingers also got injured.

After getting badly injured, he fell off his scooter on the road.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.