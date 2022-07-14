The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), has issued a directive to shift a BPCL petrol pump located on a plot at BKC, clearing the long pending issue. The said site is earmarked for the construction of a high-speed train terminus, to be constructed as a three-storey underground structure and will have six platforms on the lowest level.

Last week, about 1.2 Hectares land in Palghar, Maharashtra was handed over to the project. With that, more than ninety percent land has been acquired for the entire project.

Maharashtra Government has committed that issues involving transfer of land for BKC underground station and Vikroli for tunnel shaft will be resolved by September. Stage I clearance for the underground project alignment passing through the forest area, has been granted and Stage-II approval is expected by September.

Major portion of the 352 Km long Gujarat portion of the project has been completed. The works on all eight stations between Vapi and Sabarmati are also under various stages of construction while the Sabarmati passenger hub is nearing completion. It is expected that a trial run between Vapi-Sabarmati may be conducted in 2026 and the Gujarat portion of the project is likely to be operational in 2027.