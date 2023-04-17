Bukhari wants reconciliation process initiated in J&K

Apni party President Syed Altaf Bukhari on Monday emphasised that reconciliation is important to shape the destiny of Jammu and Kashmir and its people in a positive way.

Bukhari was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a party event, in which a large number of political leaders and activists from central Kashmir’s Badgam district joined the Apni Party at its headquarters in Srinagar.

In response to questions, the Apni Party President said, “Militancy has taken backstage in J&K and the people have been contributing to restoring normalcy here; therefore, the time has come to start a reconciliation to shape up the destiny of this land and its people in a positive manner.”

Bukhari expressed concern on the prevailing drug menace in the society and called for comprehensive efforts by one and all to eradicate the menace and protect the young population from falling prey to it. The problem needs to be tackled on a large scale and everyone from the society, especially religious leaders, need to come forward to play a vital role in eradicating drug abuse from the society.

Stressing on the release of religious leaders, Bukhari said, “The prominent religious leaders including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Moulana Abdul Rasheed Dawoodi, Moulana Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri, and others who are in jail must be released because these veteran social and religious leaders have huge following in the Valley can play an important role to help eradicate social evils including drug abuse in the Valley.

He further said, “Jammat-e-Islami J&K must be allowed to carry out its religious activities so that it can help eradicate social evils including the growing drug menace in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Earlier, several political leaders and activists from Badgam district joined the Apni Party. Bukhari welcomed them into the party fold.

Prominent among the new entrants included former leader of the Democratic Azad Party (DAP) Zahid Hussain Jan, President of Municipal Committee Badgam Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, former President of Municipal Committee Badgam Mehrajuddin and several municipal councillors.