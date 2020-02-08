At least seven people are feared trapped after a three-storey building collapsed in Punjab’s Mohali on Saturday.

Himanshu Jain, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Mohali said that two people have been rescued while 6-7 persons

Fire brigade personnel have launched a rescue operation in coordination with the National Disaster Response Force.

“The commercial building collapsed after a JCB was digging an adjoining plot for constructing a basement,” news agency PTI quoted Kharar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Himanshu Jain as saying.

While two people were rescued, four to five more are feared stuck under the debris, the news agency reported. Two others, including the operator of the excavator, are still trapped but in constant touch with rescue workers through their mobile phones, PTI added.

However, is no official confirmation of the number of people trapped.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed his anguish over the building collapse.

“Anguished to learn of the collapse of a three-storeyed building in Kharar today with 2 people trapped. NDRF, Fire Brigade and Mohali officials are on the spot for immediate rescue and relief. Have asked DC Mohali Girish Dayalan to send a detailed report on what caused this collapse,” he tweeted.