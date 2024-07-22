Budget session of Andhra Assembly begins on stormy note; YSRCP MLAs walk out

The Budget Session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday witnessed a walkout by the Opposition as the YSRCP protested against the law and order situation under the TDP-led coalition government, both inside and outside the House.

The YSRCP MLAs and MLCs led by party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy donned black scarves and held up placards proclaiming “Save Democracy” while arriving at the entrance of the Assembly.

The police however, did not allow them inside with the placards and in the melee some of them were even torn.

Advertisement

A fiery Reddy then upbraided the police personnel for the torn placards and posters asking them who gave them such authority to tear the posters. He pointed at the lions in the insignia of their caps and said “The lions symbolize the protection and not destruction of democracy.”

Once they were allowed inside with their black scarves, the YSRCP MLAs continued their protest as Governor S Abdul Nazeer read out his address. They were up on their feet when the Governor stated his address and raised slogans such as “stop political killings,” “We want justice.”

Despite their repeated attempts to disrupt the speech, the Governor continued to read amidst the uproar. After some time, the YSRCP MLAs walked out of the House.

Reddy on Sunday met the Governor and demanded a probe by central government agencies into the atrocities allegedly committed by the TDP. He also alleged that Constitutional institutions have failed and there was total breakdown of law and order machinery in the state.

The YSRCP has announced that the party will stage a dharna on 24 July in Delhi to highlight the breakdown in law and order and the political killings in the state under the new government. The TDP, however, has accused him of trying to escape the Assembly where he has only 11 MLAs by staging the dharna.