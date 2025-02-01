Budget inequitable and opportunistic :Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister ,Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu,expressed disappointment over the Union Government’s budget- 2025-26, labeling it as “inequitable” as the major part of it is focusing on Bihar. He highlighted several key areas of concern and called for immediate revisions to address the needs of the wider population of state.

The Chief Minister said here on Saturday that the budget has once again failed to address the pressing issues that plague our country, particularly unemployment, poverty and rising prices.

He said the apple growers of the state, who contribute significantly to the state’s economy, are facing severe financial constraints and this budget offers no measures to alleviate their struggles or increase the import duties on apples, which would have provided much-needed relief.

Sukhu said that unfortunately, the budget fails to address the issue of expansion of rail network in Himachal Pradesh. “A robust rail network is essential for economic growth, yet it remains overlooked,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the allocation for interest free loan of states to Rs. 1.5 lakh crore has not been increased and the tough conditions attached to it do not favour small states like Himachal due to cost disabilities.

“The cessation of GST compensation has put Himachal Pradesh in a precarious financial position, resulting in an annual loss that our state can ill afford,” he said, adding that a special financial package is urgently needed to mitigate this loss and support our State’s fiscal stability.

The absence of such a package in the budget is a significant setback, he added.The Chief Minister said that the benefits to the middle class in the form of the income tax rebates have come too late in the day as the benefits of the new direct structure may just be used to rebuild the savings eroded during earlier years rather than giving a push to consumption and demand.

“It’s an anti-poor budget and not futuristic. It is a total opportunistic budget,” said Sukhu, adding that the relief is not commensurate with the contribution being made by the middle class taxpayers towards the growth of national economy. There is also a mention of New Income Tax Bill next week, he stated.

The CM said that budget lacked significant measures to address the ongoing issues in the agricultural sector, such as inadequate support prices and insufficient funding for modern agricultural practices and infrastructure

He said that the Union budget falls short of being the inclusive and supportive financial plan that India needs.

“It fails to address the critical issues of unemployment, rising prices, and growing inequality. Himachal Pradesh, like many other states, is left grappling with the consequences of a budget that prioritizes the rich over the common people. It is high time for a budget that truly reflects the needs and aspirations of all citizens, ensuring equitable growth and prosperity for every section of society,” he added.