Budget disappointing, ignores Himachal Pradesh’s long-pending demands again: CM

Criticising the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman on Tuesday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that it has disappointed Himachal Pradesh again by ignoring its long-pending demands and the aspirations of the state’s people.

Terming the budget ‘inequitable’ and highlighting several key areas of concern, Sukhu called for immediate revisions to address the needs of the wider population of the state.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the Union Budget has once again failed to address critical issues such as unemployment, poverty, rising prices and growing inequality.

While welcoming the increase in the allocation for interest-free loans to states to Rs 1.5 lakh crore from the existing Rs 1.3 lakh crore, he criticised the tough conditions attached to it, which do not favour small states like Himachal Pradesh due to cost disabilities.

He mentioned that the state had repeatedly raised demands for financial assistance for road, air, and rail connectivity, but unfortunately, none had received attention.

The budget also neglected to address the expansion of the rail network in the state. Despite strong recommendations, a special grant for Himachal Pradesh has been denied.

Expressing disappointment over the disaster relief for Himachal Pradesh, the Chief Minister said, “Despite the state’s request for Rs 9,042 crore in financial assistance following a post-disaster assessment, the budget did not provide concrete announcements on this front.”

He hoped that any assistance to Himachal Pradesh would be in addition to the pending Rs 9,042.66 crore claim with the Central government.

Sukhu further criticised the cessation of GST compensation, putting Himachal Pradesh in a precarious financial position with an annual loss it cannot afford.

He emphasised the urgent need for a special financial package similar to those provided to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh to mitigate this loss and support the state’s fiscal stability.

Sukhu also noted that despite expectations for substantial tax reliefs for the middle class, especially in terms of income tax slabs and exemptions, the budget did not meet these expectations, leading to disappointment among middle-class taxpayers.

He pointed out that the budget lacked significant measures to address ongoing issues in the agricultural sector, such as inadequate support prices and insufficient funding for modern agricultural practices and infrastructure.

The Chief Minister criticised the Modi government for attempting to appease its allies due to political compulsions and to save the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He highlighted the absence of measures for the economic growth of the large population living in poverty and the lack of benefits or loan waivers for farmers.

“The budget also did not reduce the import duty on apples, which would have provided much-needed relief to apple growers in the state. Himachal Pradesh, like many other states, is left grappling with the consequences of a budget that prioritises the rich over the common people,” he stated.

Sukhu called for a budget that truly reflects the needs and aspirations of all citizens, ensuring equitable growth and prosperity for every section of society.