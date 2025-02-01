Budget 2025: FM expands UDAN scheme with 120 new destinations, focus on NE

In a major push for regional connectivity, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget 2025 speech, announced a modified UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme aimed at expanding air travel access across India’s underserved regions.

The revised scheme will introduce 120 new destinations, increasing passenger capacity by four crore over the next decade, with a particular focus on hilly, aspirational, and Northeastern regions.

The UDAN scheme, launched in 2016 under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), has played a crucial role in improving air connectivity to smaller towns and remote areas.

However, challenges such as airline viability, operational sustainability, and infrastructure constraints have persisted. The modified version aims to bridge these gaps by enhancing support for helipads and smaller airports, ensuring last-mile connectivity where traditional air services remain unviable.

Complementing this initiative, the minister also announced the development of greenfield airports in Bihar, alongside the expansion of Patna airport and the brownfield airport in Bihta. These projects are expected to bolster economic activity and tourism, making air travel more accessible to the people of the region.

The modified UDAN scheme and new infrastructure projects align with the government’s broader vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) by 2047, fostering economic growth, employment, and accessibility.

The emphasis on connectivity to remote and difficult terrains, especially in the Northeast, is expected to promote tourism, investment, and socio-economic development in these regions.

With these measures, Budget 2025 underscores India’s commitment to bridging regional disparities and ensuring inclusive growth, strengthening the foundation for a more connected and prosperous future.