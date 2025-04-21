Buddhist conclave in Namsai highlights cultural heritage of North-East

The two-day International Conclave on Buddha Dhamma and the Culture of North-East India concluded in Namsai with a call to preserve and promote the region’s ancient Buddhist traditions and cultural heritage.

The event was organised by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and supported by the government of Arunachal Pradesh and the Mahabodhi Society of Namsai.

Speaking at the event, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein emphasized the importance of promoting Buddhist tourism in the state. “Our culture is deeply rooted in socio-religious festivals. We recently hosted the Songpa Water Festival, a major Buddhist celebration of the Khamti community in Namsai, Changlang and Itanagar. Visitors from overseas participated, and it was a great success,” he said.

Mein highlighted that the state has many ancient Buddhist pilgrimage sites that could attract tourists and scholars alike. He also spoke about the Tai Khamti community’s historical role, stating, “We were the first to wage war against the British in 1839, defeating them in the Anglo-Khamti war. In retaliation, our villages were burnt and our tribe was scattered.”

He further added that the community has preserved the ancient Pali language through the Khamti script (Lic Tai), one of only two ancient scripts found in the state — the other being Bhoti. “Even the Ramayana and Mahabharata are written in our script,” he said.

The deputy chief minister praised the Mahabodhi Society for its ongoing work in the region and expressed hope for the setting up of a skill development centre for youth empowerment.

MLA Zingnu Namchoom also addressed the gathering, saying, “Buddhism is part of our daily life. Even during weddings, the teachings of Buddha guide us on how to live harmoniously.”

The conclave brought together over 300 participants, including Buddhist monks and nuns, scholars, cultural experts, and political representatives. Delegates from countries such as Bhutan, Myanmar, and Cambodia attended the seminar.

Consul General of Bhutan in Guwahati Jigme Thinly Namgyal addressed the inaugural session.

The event featured sessions on the historical relevance of Buddha Dhamma in the Northeast, Buddhist art and heritage, and the cultural impact of Buddhism in the region.