BSP to hold nationwide protest against Amit Shah’s statement on Ambedkar on Dec 24

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)chief Mayawati has announced for a nationwide protest on December 24 to oppose the statement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Dr B R Ambedkar in the Parliament.

” Amit Shah has hurt the hearts of the people by disrespecting Baba Saheb. People of the entire country are angry and agitated due to the words spoken against such a great man.

Advertisement

In a statement on social media X on Saturday, Mayawati wrote ,” BSP had demanded repentance from Amit Shah by withdrawing his statement, but he has not apologized till now.

Advertisement

” In such a situation, BSP has decided to hold a nationwide agitation on December 24. On that day, protests and demonstrations will be held at all the district headquarters,” she said.

Earlier, SP and Congress had also protested against Shah over his remarks on Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

Regarding his statement, the opposition demonstrated strongly from Parliament to the streets. However, Amit Shah later said that his statement was presented on a distorted basis.