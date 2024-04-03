BSP announces 12 more candidates in UP, Sarwar Mallick to contest from Lucknow

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday announced 12 candidates, including for the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat.

The party has nominated Sarwar Malik as its candidate from Lucknow, a press release issued by the party said.

Other candidates include Nand Kishore Pundir from Ghaziabad, Hitendra Kumar alias Bunty Upadhyay from Aligarh and Suresh Singh from Mathura.

Similarly, Gulshan Dev Shakya will contest from the Mainpuri seat, Anshay Kalra Rockyji from Kheri and Ashok Kumar Pandey from Unnao.

Rajesh Kumar alias Manoj Pradhan has been chosen as the candidate from the Mohanlalganj seat in Lucknow district. The other candidates include Imran Bin Zafar from Kannauj, Shubh Narayan from Kaushambi, Indu Chaudhary from Lalganj and Manish Tripathi from Mirzapur.