BSF unearths multiple Maoist ammo dumps in Odisha

The Border Security Force (BSF), on Thursday, unearthed multiple ammunition dumps suspected to have been used by the Maoists for illegal manufacturing and repair of weapons in the Left Wing Extremism (LWE)- affected Malkangiri district.

“On the basis of specific information, the BSF troops carried out an operation in the general area of Silakota Reserve Forest. During intensive search in the targeted area, the troops located multiple Maoist dumps, at four different sites with three underneath the stone cavities. and another underneath a twin tree, closely located to each other (within a distance of 50 metres), in the extent of Silakota Reserve Forest near village Silakota, in Podia police jurisdiction of Malkangiri district”, the BSF said.

BSF has been carrying out relentless operations in the Naxal-infested district of Malkangiri in South Odisha. Such recoveries would certainly dent Maoist strategy and dampen their spirits to take on ever-growing dominance of Security Forces. Following Improvised Explosive Devices, Detonators, Electric wire, Power Bank & SBML Gun recovered from the multiple Maoist dumps, added the BSF.

Earlier, these areas used to be highly influenced by Maoists and their sympathizers. The Maoist outfits would keep IEDs, Arms & IED making materials at isolated places to be used against the security forces and police operating in these areas. Odisha State police and BSF are actively operating in Malkangiri district and extensively dominating the area. In the wake of recovery, further combing and search operations would continue to make the area safe for security forces as well as for the inhabitants of the area, the BSF concluded.