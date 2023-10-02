BSF Tripura organizes Swachhata Hi Seva campaign

Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday organized Swachhata Hi Seva campaign in Tripura as part of birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi.

“On the occasion of birth anniversary of Rashtrapita Mahatma Gandhi, on 1st October, together by Seema Prahari for one hour, a special programme to clean the Mohanpur road was organised from 10 am to 11 am,” an official statement issued by BSF said.

The central force said that a total of 5 kms road was covered under the cleanliness drive.

“Similar types of programmes at 21 places in Tripura, have been organised by under command formations. In addition to programme at public places, BSF campuses and remote bordering area were also included in this drive. At Frontier Headquarters BSF Tripura, RK Singh, DIG (PSO) , Officiating IG was the chief guest,” an official statement said.

Earlier Seema Praharis, led by BSF DG Nitin Agrawal and 500 officers and troops, participated in the cleanliness drive near Humayun’s Tomb, Sunder Nursery, Gurudwara Damdama Sahib in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also participated in the Swachh Bharat campaign.

PM Modi said that Swachh Bharat is the collective responsibility of all citizens of the country and that public participation is very important in this direction. He asked everyone to take an hour on Sunday at 10 am to maintain cleanliness and help build a brighter future for the country.

The theme of ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’-2023 is ‘Garbage Free India’. The theme focuses on the visual cleanliness and welfare of SafaiMitras.

Leaders from across the country took part in the ‘Shramdaan for Cleanliness’ program as part of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign today.