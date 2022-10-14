BSF shoots down Pakistani drone along International Border in Punjab

At around 4.35 am on Friday, BSF troops on duty observed activity of drone from Pakistan to India side. Soon after, BSF troops fired 11 Rounds of 5.56 MM from INSAS Rifle and three illumination bombs towards the drone.

During search, one drone was recovered with its rotor broken due to bullet shot.

The area has been cordoned and further search of area is being carried out.

According to the BSF, on intervening night of 13 / 14 October, Border Security Force troops deployed at border heard buzzing sound of suspected flying object / drone entering from Pakistan into Indian territory in the area falling near Vill – Bhaini Gill, in District – Amritsar (Rural).

“As per drill, the troops tried to intercept the suspected flying object by firing. The whole area was cordoned and Police & concerned sister agencies were informed. Further, during initial search in depth area, party recovered one Quadcopter, DJI MATRICE near Vill – Bhaini Gill, alongwith nylon rope approx 300 mtrs with six reflector lights and one green colour strap of length two mtrs,” stated BSF.

It further informed that on checking, it was found that one wing rod of this Quadcopter were broken, but not recovered so far. There is one holding and releasing mechanism with this Quadcopter.

Alert troops of BSF once again were able to capture a drone and foiled smuggling attempts, added BSF.