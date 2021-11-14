BSF re-inducted in Kashmir after civilian killings by terrorists

It is more than two decades after which Border Security Force (BSF) has been re-inducted in the Kashmir valley following incidents of killing of civilians by terrorists.

BSF was deployed in the valley in the initial years of terrorism but it was later replaced by CRPF that was assigned the task of internal security.

Deployment of BSF has been done across the Kashmir valley following the recent visit of Home Minister Amit Shah.

Additional companies of CRPF have also reached Kashmir.

Bunkers have also come up at places in Srinagar from where these were removed when the situation slightly improved.

BSF troops are seen stationed at these bunkers and also patrolling at vulnerable places.