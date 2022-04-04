BSF passing out parade held in Kashmir

In an impressive passing out parade at Humhama in Kashmir, 242 recruits from Uttar Pradesh were on Monday inducted into the Border Security Force (BSF) after 44 weeks of training.

Passing out parade and attestation ceremony of recruits was held at Subsidiary Training Centre, BSF, Humhama in Budgam district.

Pankaj Kumar Singh, IPS, Director General, BSF was the Chief Guest on the occasion. He was welcomed by Raja Babu Singh, IG BSF, Frontier Kashmir and STC Kashmir.

The DG inspected the grand attestation parade of BSF Recruits Constable.

Addressing the recruits, DG BSF, whole heartedly appreciated the excellent display of self-confidence, skill and coordination which was the high point of the parade. He applauded the recruits for choosing BSF as career option and exhorted them to serve the nation with courage and enthusiasm.

DG BSF congratulated Inspector General, Frontier Headquarters BSF Kashmir and the instructional teams for successful efforts in achieving the objectives of molding raw village youths, as well trained Seema Prahari giving them self-confidence and turning them into disciplined Jawans. He blessed the Recruits with a bright future in their’s life and service.

The Chief Guest awarded medals to Recruits who performed exceptionally well in various indoor and outdoor subjects. The parade for Batch 107 and 108 was commanded by R / Ct Susheel Chaurasiya. Five trainees from each batch were adjudged best in different competitions and presented with trophies.

PV Rama Sastry, ADG BSF (Western Command) Chandigarh, Senior officers of Border Security Force, other sister agencies, parents and families members of the trainees who witnessed felt proud of this memorable parade which they will cherish for a long time.

Over the course of 44 weeks of training, the Recruits gradually gained proficiency in handling different types of weapons, firing skills, law, drill border management. Apart from this, due to the hard work of the trainers of STC BSF, Kashmir their physical efficiency also increased.

As a result of which they are now physically, mentally and professionally prepared to serve the nation during peace and war.

After Passing Out Parade, skillfully choreographed and synchronised Bhagra and Gidda performances, a colourful presentation on the theme of music Mass PT followed by one minute weapon drill by Recruit Constables and a cultural program performed by school children of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Humhama won the hearts of the spectators by electrifying the atmosphere in the parade ground.