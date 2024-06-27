BSF officer trampled to death by wild elephants in Meghalaya

A wild elephant trampled a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel to death near the Indo-Bangladesh border in the West Garo Hills of Meghalaya.

Sub Inspector Rajbir Singh, member of the 100 Bn of the BSF deployed in the Garo Hills sector, lost his life early Wednesday morning.

While on duty in the Dalu region, Singh was supervising the jawans when a herd of elephants emerged from the jungle and charged at him.

Tragically, he was trampled to death. His mortal remains are being transported back to his home state of Haryana for the last rites.

This incident follows a similar tragedy last year in the West-South Garo Hills border stretch, where another jawan was chased and killed by a herd of wild elephants.